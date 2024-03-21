Man arrested for assaulting mother with padlock, chain

Mar. 21—CATLETTSBURG — A 51-year-old man was taken into custody early Sunday morning after police say he assaulted his mother with a padlock and chain.

Danny A. Nelson Jr., of an unknown address, is facing charges of second-degree domestic violence assault after officers responded to the 300 block of Spring Street in reference to an assault.

According to court records, officers made contact with the alleged victim, Nelson's own mother, who claimed her son became violent and "began to strike her during a physical altercation with a dangerous instrument."

The dangerous instrument, per Nelson's arrest citation, was a padlock and chain, which allegedly caused physical injuries to the victim.

EMS was dispatched to the residence to treat the woman prior to Nelson's arrest at a secondary location.

By state statute, second-degree domestic violence is a class C felony and carries a possible five- to 10-year prison sentence, if Nelson is convicted.

Nelson is held on a $25,000 cash bond.

