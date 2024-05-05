Man arrested after assault in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police say they’ve arrested a man they believe is responsible for an assault on Church Ave Southeast.

Police were dispatched to downtown for an “assault in progress” just after midnight Sunday. They found two men with lacerations according to a release; one had a cut on his hand another had a cut on his arm. They both were taken to the hospital.

Police say the suspect William Salisbury fled the scene but was later arrested and charged with two counts of malicious wounding. He’s being held without bond.

