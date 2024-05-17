Man arrested for assault outside City Admin Building

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was arrested on Thursday, May 16, after he allegedly assaulted an at-risk person, then an officer who responded to the scene.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), an officer responded just before 4 p.m. to the City Administration Building on South Nevada Avenue in Downtown Colorado Springs on a report of a fight in front of the building.

CSPD said when an officer arrived, they found the suspect assaulting an at-risk adult. When the officer approached, CSPD said the suspect became combative, kicking the officer in the chest.

The suspect, identified as 49-year-old David Shook, was eventually taken into custody, but continued to struggle with law enforcement until he was booked into the Criminal Justice Center.

The victim of the initial assault was treated on scene for minor injuries, and the officer did not suffer any injuries as a result of being kicked. Shook was booked on charges of Assault on an At-Risk Adult and Attempted Assault on a Peace Officer. Shook is due in El Paso County Court on June 13.

