Man arrested for arson hours after trying to set Ohio business on fire

A man was arrested and faces a charge of arson after he allegedly tried to set fire to a family-owned business in southern Ohio.

Cincinnati Fire Department told our news partners at WCPO-9 TV that 36-year-old Robert Justice now faces one count of Arson to Private Property, a fourth-degree felony.

Just after midnight on June 10, Justice tried to set fire to Bob’s Drive-Thru and Sunoco in West Price Hill using a flammable liquid.

He then used an open flame to set the rear garage door of the business on fire, CFD officials said. The business was closed at the time.

The fire self-extinguished, but the damage it caused was discovered later that morning when the business opened.

Fire and police crews were called to investigate.

The business sustained over $1,000 worth of smoke and fire damage.

CFD did not say how officials determined Justice was the person who allegedly set the fire, but they said his arrest happened within hours of the fire itself being set.