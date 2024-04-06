Man arrested after arson destroys Fines Creek couple's home

Apr. 5—A Fines Creek man is behind bars and charged with multiple felonies after allegedly setting fire to a couple's home

Billy and Jody Russell were asleep in their double-wide along a gravel road in the rural reaches of Fines Creek, when they suddenly awoke to a living nightmere.

"We had heard a couple of explosions out towards our sheds," Jody Russell said. "My husband got up to see what was going on and he saw the fireball."

The couple, already struggling with chronic and debilitating health issues, have lost most of their possessions — if not to the fire, to the water and smoke damage.

Larry Daniel Rathbone, 48, was arrested Thursday on charges of first-degree arson, burning certain buildings and burning personal property, all of which are felonies.

There does not appear to be any connection between Rathbone and the Russells. The Russells said they do not know Rathbone.

"We've never seen him before in our lives," Jody Russell said. "It's just mind-boggling right now."

The fire took place at around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, at a home off of Doc Graham Road in Fines Creek.

The fire started in a shed directly next to the couple's home, containing lawnmowers, a spare freezer, chainsaws and tools.

"There was a lot of stuff that had been given down to us that we lost," Jody Russell said, not to mention the full freezer of food.

The fire quickly spread, reaching the couple's home, where the inferno continued to cause damage.

"We were still in the trailer when he set the shed on fire," Jody Russell said. "If my husband hadn't responded, I don't know where we would be. We were very lucky. By the grace of God, we got out."

Once firefighters arrived, they entered the home and helped the Russells get out.

They also gathered up some clothes and threw them out of the house and onto the front lawn, so that the couple would have something wear. Jody Russell said that they have "enough that we can wash."

"One of the ladies on the fire company lives up the road from us," Jody Russell said. "She was one of the first responders and she was trying to help us get out and get situated."

Two fire engines and a tanker from the Fines Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded, as well as tankers from the Crabtree-Iron Duff Volunteer Fire Department and Jonathan Creek Fire and Rescue.

Fines Creek Fire Chief Marion Ferguson said due to the time of the fire, many of the volunteers with the department were awake, but had not yet left for work — allowing them to be in closer proximity to the station and respond to the fire even quicker.

"We had some pretty good manpower there," Ferguson said.

While the Russells don't know the man who allegedly set fire to their shed, law enforcement is quite familiar with Rathbone. On March 12, just two weeks prior to the alleged arson, Rathbone pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and resisting a public officer

On his most recent charges, Rathbone is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Lost possessions

Jody Russell, who is 65, had spent her career working in the medical field in New Jersey, while Billy Russell, 59, had spent his career in pharmaceuticals.

However, five years ago, as the couple's health started to decline, they moved to Fines Creek to be closer to family. Jody Russell's parents were born and raised in the area, while Billy Russell's father was from the Stamey Cove area.

Having only been in North Carolina for a few years, the couple was just getting to the point where they were fully situated in their home.

"We're just numb. There's no other word for it," Jody Russell said. "You work all your life for it. It's just very hard."

The couple has a daughter and granddaughter who still lives in New Jersey. In the fire, they lost numerous mementos that the two had made for them over the years.

"I've lost a few keepsakes from our daughter and granddaughter," Jody Russell said. "That's the only granddaughter that we have."

The Fines Creek Community Center will be holding a benefit for the couple on Saturday, May 4, though details are still being worked out.

"We're not used to that kind of stuff from where we're from," Jody Russell said.

The couple are now staying with Jody's uncle, Billy Hannah.

The Russells currently do not have any donation campaigns set up, but said that folks can reach out to the Fines Creek Community Center to try to help the family out.

"If people want to donate, that would be great for us," Jody Russell said. "It's overwhelming right now and we don't know what to do. We're not the type to ask for help."