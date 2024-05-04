Man arrested for arson, burglary in Sanger, deputies say

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested in a burglary and arson investigation in Sanger, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.

MAGEC Detectives say they assisted investigators with the Fresno Fire Department by serving a search warrant for a wanted person at 181 Academy Ave., in Sanger. The location serves as the clubhouse for the Screamin Demons Motorcycle Club.

According to deputies, 39-year-old Thomas Qualls, the chapter president of this club, was the wanted person who had an active arrest warrant. Fire investigators determined Qualls was responsible for recently burglarizing and setting a structure on fire in Fresno.

Detectives say they contacted Qualls and took him into custody. A search warrant authored for the clubhouse revealed firearms, ammunition and gang material. A total of five guns were seized, two of which were reported stolen, and another that was crafted with a 3D printer.

Sheriff’s officials say there were over 2,300 rounds of ammunition, numerous large-capacity magazines, materials related to Nazis and white supremacy, and methamphetamine paraphernalia.

According to deputies, Qualls was arrested under suspicion of possession of firearms and ammunition by a felon as well as charges of arson.

This is an ongoing investigation. Deputies encourage anyone with information regarding Qualls or his associates to contact them at 559-600-3111.

