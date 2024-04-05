Man arrested after arsenal of weapons, explosives found in Mansfield home. What they found

MANSFIELD — A 61-year-old Mansfield man was arrested on Wednesday after 23 firearms, more than 10,000 rounds of ammunitions, high-capacity feeding devices, and items used for making improvised explosives were discovered at his home, Mansfield Police Chief Ronald A. Sellon, Jr. said in a press release.

Mansfield Police had executed an arrest warrant for the man, who had two default warrants out of Attleboro District Court for crimes committed in Mansfield and Norton, Sellon said.

Police subsequently applied for and were granted a search warrant for the man’s home, at 142 Church St., on probable cause that there were several illegal firearms in the residence, according to Sellon.

Firearms, ammunition, high-capacity feeding devices, and items used for making improvised explosives were discovering at a home in Mansfield on Wednesday.

What happened at Brockton murder hearing Wouldn't have hurt 'best friend' 'beloved brother'

It was during this search that officials found the 23 firearms, more than 10,000 rounds of ammunitions, high-capacity feeding devices, and items used for making improvised explosives.

After consulting with the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, The Burau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and the State Police Bomb Squad, officials applied for and executed a second search warrant of the property, Sellon said.

It is unclear if anything was found in the second search, but officials did say they contained the scene and thoroughly searched the grounds of the property at that time.

It is also unclear why the man had so many of these devices in his home.

The suspect, who has not been publicly unidentified, is being held on the default warrants that prompted the original arrest warrant and will face the additional charges of improper storage of a firearm, improper storage of a large-capacity firearm, possession of explosives, possession of fireworks, possession of a large-capacity firearm and possession of a firearm without an FID card, according to Sellon.

He will be arraigned in Attleboro District Court at a later date.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Arsenal of guns, explosives, ammunition found in Mansfield home