Man arrested for armed robbery in Oakland

A man was arrested for an armed robbery in Oakland.

Just before 8 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the 3800 block of Forbes Avenue for reports of an in-progress robbery at a tobacco business.

The employee working told officers that a man, later identified as Paul Miller, 57, entered the store and began placing items into his backpack. When approached by the employee, Miller pulled out a knife and continued with the theft, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety report.

He then fled the store on foot, heading toward South Bouquet Street.

Police were able to identify Miller fom store surveillance system footage. He was found a short time later and taken into custody.

Miller, who was transported to the Allegheny County Jail, is charged with robbery.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Fire burns through building at golf course in Westmoreland County Man on parole for attempted homicide arrested in Rankin after police chase At least 7 people injured after crash in North Versailles VIDEO: 5 buildings damaged in McKeesport fire DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts