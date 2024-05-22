Man arrested for armed robbery at Cobb County Wendy’s, another robbery in different state

Acworth Police have arrested a man involved in multiple armed robberies.

On Sunday, May 19, the Acworth police were called out to an armed robbery at the Wendy’s located on Baker Road.

According to initial reports, a masked man went into the Wendy’s, pulled out a weapon and demanded money from the staff.

The suspect, who police have identified as Paul Richardson, 23, had left the scene in a red truck before officers arrived.

With the use of FLOCK cameras, Acworth police learned that the truck used in the robbery had been reported stolen through Atlanta Police and was recovered in Indiana.

It was later revealed that Richardson allegedly committed another armed robbery while in Indiana.

Jeffersonville Police in Indiana have Richardson in custody and he is awaiting extradition to Cobb County.

Police said Richardson is facing multiple charges, including:

Armed Robbery, two counts of Aggravated Assault, and two counts of False Imprisonment.

