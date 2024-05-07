Man arrested after argument leads to shooting inside Nashville market, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is jailed on felony charges after police said he fired a gun inside a Nashville market following an argument.

According to court documents, the incident took place on Monday, May 6 at the Rains Market & Eatery located in the 100 block of Rains Avenue.

Officials said they were sent to the market after receiving a call for service about someone who had been shot.

The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) reported the victim had already left the scene by the time officers arrived, but later returned to speak with them.

He allegedly told officers that he wanted to press charges against 25-year-old Bishoy Mekhail after suffering a graze wound to his leg.

During the course of the investigation, officers determined that Mekhail fired a single shot inside the store after he was involved in a verbal argument with the victim.

The bullet appeared to have struck the ground, ricocheted, and hit the victim, officials said.

An arrest report states “there were other individuals inside the location when the shooting occurred that were placed in danger by the actions of the suspect.”

At scene, officers said they found one 9mm casing inside the market and the loaded firearm that was used in the incident.

Mekail was taken into custody and charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He remains jailed on a $60,000 bond.

