Man arrested in area of search for suspect who killed Officer Huesca

CHICAGO — A man was arrested Friday in the area where officers were searching for the suspect who allegedly killed Officer Huesca, according to police and sources.

Caschaus Tate, 20, was taken into custody Friday afternoon in the Morgan Park neighborhood near 108th and South Hale.

He is charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon without a FOID card.

Police have not confirmed the arrest was made in connection with Huesca’s death or the search for the suspect.

Police charged 22-year-old Xavier Tate with Huesca’s murder on Friday.

Police did not confirm if Cascaus and Xavier are related.

There is a warrant for Xavier’s arrest.

