Man arrested in Archdale shooting

Apr. 22—ARCHDALE — A 36-year-old man wanted after reportedly firing a shot into an occupied business in Archdale last week was found Friday night at a hotel in Kannapolis.

Joshua Blaine Arquette of Kannapolis was arrested without incident by the Kannapolis Police Department.

Arquette was the subject of a multicounty manhunt after he reportedly went to Carolina Container in the 4100 block of Cheyenne Drive on April 16 and fired a gun. No one was injured.

Detective K.L. Hill of the Archdale Police Department said on Monday that investigators haven't determined why Arquette picked the business as a target.

"Carolina Container confirmed that he was never an employee of the business at any of their locations," he said. "We are not aware of any local ties to the Archdale/Randolph area."

Arquette also is accused of stealing a white Ford F-150 in Davidson County before going to Carolina Container and stealing a silver 2004 Nissan Titan in northern Randolph County after the shooting.

Multiple agencies collaborated on the search for and arrest of Arquette, including the U.S. Marshall Service, Kannapolis Police Department, Rowan County Sheriff's Office and agencies within the Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, police said.

