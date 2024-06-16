Man arrested for animal cruelty, cockfighting in Shawnee County

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man is in custody and faces charges of animal cruelty and cockfighting in Shawnee County.

It comes after deputies with the Shawnee County Sheriffs Office responded to a residence in the 9800 block of Croco Road on Saturday, June 15, on reports of multiple unkown persons and vehicles on the property.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriffs office, upon arrival, deputies found illegal paraphernalia that was associated with cockfighting. Eight roosters were rescued as a result.

66-year-old Clinton E. Dick was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of the following:

Felony animal cruelty

Unlawful conduct related to cockfighting

unlawful possession of cockfighting paraphernalia

The Kansas Highway Patrol also assisted in the investigation. This incident is still under investigation.

