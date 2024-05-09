Man arrested after altercation leads to one person shot in head

Jackson police arrested a man suspected of shooting a person in the head at an apartment complex Wednesday, according to Public Information Officer Tommie Brown.

Brown identified the suspect to the Clarion Ledger as 33-year-old Barnett Evans. Police charged Evans with aggravated assault.

According to Brown, Evans and the victim got into an altercation, which led to a shooting around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Raymond Road. Brown said at this time, police do not know the details of the altercation.

Brown told the Clarion Ledger the unidentified victim received one gunshot wound to the head and was later transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Brown said that after the shooting Evans fled the scene and was reported to have been at a residence located in the 400 block of Cooper Road, but Evans "was not there when police arrived."

According to Brown, police were able to contact Evans by phone at which time a hostage negotiator was able to convince Evans to surrender.

Brown said Evans was located at another home in the 200 block of Treehaven Drive. Evans was arrested on Treehaven Drive and taken into police custody without incident, Brown said.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson MS crime: Man accused of shooting a person in the head