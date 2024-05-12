Man arrested after allegedly stealing car from Memphis Airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested this weekend after police say he was in possession of a vehicle that was stolen from the Memphis Airport.

Antonio George, 24, has been charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000. This comes after officers received a tip that he’d allegedly left the stolen car in a woman’s carport.

On Saturday, officers were called to a residence on Kensett Drive by an unknown complainant who told them there was a woman at the location with warrants.

Officers made the scene and took the woman into custody. While there, they received another call from the complainant stating the car in the carport was stolen. Officers ran the car’s VIN number and it came back stolen from the Memphis Airport.

A witness on the scene told them that at 4:00 a.m., George came to her house in the Infiniti and parked in the carport.

Officers took George into custody. The witness came to the station and gave a statement of the facts of the incident.

She positively identified George from a six-person photo lineup as the person she saw parking the vehicle in her carport. Police valued the vehicle at $28,400.

The owner of the stolen Infiniti told officers that he didn’t know George and did not give him permission to be in possession of his vehicle.

