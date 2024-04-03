Man arrested after allegedly sexually abusing girl for years: Escambia County arrest report

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Northwest Florida man was arrested after he allegedly sexually abused a girl for years, according to an arrest report from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

46-year-old Jonathan Aaron Speaker was arrested on Monday on charges of sexual assault and lewd/lascivious behavior.

The arrest report for Speaker said that he began sexually abusing a girl when she was 9 years old. The abuse reportedly continued until the girl was 12 years old.

Jonathan Aaron Speaker (Photo: Escambia County Sheriff’s Office)

The report said that after an incident at a hotel when the girl was 12, there were no other incidents until she was 16.

On the same day that the incidents were reported, Speaker allegedly called the victim, and deputies reportedly listened to that conversation.

Speaker allegedly said he was “working through his demons.” He also provided statements that corroborated what the victim had told deputies, according to the arrest report.

Speaker has not been given bond, News 5 has learned.

