Man arrested for allegedly selling crack cocaine out of Whitehall apartment

A man is behind bars after police said he sold narcotics from his apartment in Whitehall.

Whitehall Borough police said officers executed a search warrant related to a drug investigation at an apartment at 1400 Maple Drive at 6 a.m. Thursday.

Police received information that someone was selling drugs from the apartment earlier in the week.

Officers executed a search warrant and seized crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, money and cell phones, police said.

Todd Darwin Griffin Jr., 35. is charged with drug delivery, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Whitehall Borough police thanked the residents who came forward with information leading to the arrest in a Facebook post.

