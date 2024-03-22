Man arrested for allegedly raping young girls in Tulsa after talking on Snapchat

TechCrunch

Microsoft announced two new Surface devices and a slew of new accessories at a virtual event today, but the first part of the presentation focused squarely on how its AI Copilot is getting integrated ever deeper into Windows. The actual Copilot story Microsoft told here -- at length -- was largely a rehash of previously announced updates, customer testimonials and a lot of chatter about how Copilot will make employees happier and more productive by summarizing meetings they didn't attend and documents they didn't read. "Windows 11 and Windows 365 promise a new era of AI productivity," said Melissa Grant, Microsoft's senior director for Windows Enterprise.