Man arrested for allegedly pulling out gun during argument at shopping mall

Novato officers arrested a man earlier this week for allegedly pulling out a gun after an argument with someone at a shopping mall in the city, according to police.

Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Novato officers were alerted to a firearm-related case at the Vintage Oaks Shopping Center. Police said that they learned the victim met the suspect on social media over a property transaction.

During the meeting, an argument took place, with the suspect allegedly pulling out a firearm. The victim was able to get away from the suspect without any shots being fired, police said.

Investigators identified the suspect as Michael Shkidt, 34. Along with Marin County detectives, Novato police conducted a surveillance at Shkidt’s residence in Vallejo. When he arrived home, police served an arrest and search warrant.

Shkidt was safely booked into Marin County Jail for suspected assault with a firearm, according to police.

Those with any information about this case are asked to contact the Novato Police Department at (415) 897-4361.

