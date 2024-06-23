Man arrested after allegedly making threatening posts on Facebook

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is being charged with the commission of the act of terrorism after police say he made threatening posts on social media that made Memphians fear for their safety.

On June 21, a post was made on Facebook from a man going by the name “Huncho Cinco” saying that he was going to “pull a Zeek” (in reference to a shooting spree that took place in 2022) and “put that fye on everything and everybody moving”.

The man making these threats was later identified as 24-year-old Derrick White.

After the post was made, White made a story on Facebook that said his first stop is Smokey City and attached a picture of an unknown suspect dressed in black with a black handgun loaded with an extended magazine.

White’s posts were shared across multiple social media platforms, leading to Memphians calling and walking into the Memphis Police Departments to tell officers about the posts and their fear for their safety.

Based on White’s social media posts on Facebook and current violent felony warrant, the police report said that MPD’s Organized Crime Unit mobilized to apprehend him.

