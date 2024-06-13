Man arrested for allegedly killing longtime friend at Fresno County home, deputies say

A man is in custody Thursday after allegedly killing a man Wednesday night in Fresno County.

Burton Jones, 49, was shot on the 38000 block of Squaw Valley Road in Yokuts Valley around 9:30 p.m., according to deputies.

Deputies arrived and found Jones outdoors on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, deputies determined property owner Jerry Beggs was the alleged shooter and found out that the victim and the suspect were longtime friends.

Deputies said an argument took place prior to the shooting. Beggs was later arrested and booked into Fresno County jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives Aurelio Flores at 559-600-8208, Juan Galindo at 559-600-8215 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867, www.valleycrimestoppers.org and will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Reference case # 24-6753.