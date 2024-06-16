Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping 13-year-old, running over her relative

This post may contain graphic images or details. Reader discretion is advised.

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — An 18-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly kidnapped a 13-year-old girl, refused to let her out of the car, and ran over her relative.

Joseph Daniel Genovez was arrested on four different felony charges, including child kidnapping, failure to remain at an accident involving serious injury, aggravated assault, and rape of a child, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed with the Third District Court.

According to arrest documents, officers first responded to reports of a “possible abduction,” after a relative of the 13-year-old said the child was “being taken by an unknown male in a vehicle.”

Documents said the girl’s family members were asking Genovez to let her out of the car, and witnesses told officers that he did not stop the car or let the girl out. Genovez reportedly “intentionally ran over” another relative of the girl and fled the scene with the 13-year-old still in the car, documents said.

“The victim was transported to a local hospital and later transferred to a larger hospital due to the injuries sustained from being ran over with the vehicle,” documents said.

When the 13-year-old was located, she told officers that Genovez “had engaged in unlawful sexual activity with her,” according to arrest documents.

Genovez later admitted that he knew the girl was underage. He said he fled the scene because he was scared that the relative he ran over had a weapon, but officers said the relative was found “with nothing but a cell phone in his possession.”

Arrest documents clarified that the victim is a minor and not able to consent.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

