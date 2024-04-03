Man arrested after allegedly impersonating a cop

Apr. 2—TRAVERSE CITY — A Traverse City man was taken into custody last week after pretending to be a police officer and driving around under the influence of drugs, the sheriff's office said in a release.

Mark Wald was later arraigned on Tuesday afternoon at the 86th District Courthouse in Traverse City and charged with a felony count of operating while intoxicated third offense, court records showed.

The 29-year-old was first reported to local law enforcement at 5:31 a.m. on March 29 after telling security at Munson Medical Center that he was going to patrol The Pines, the homeless encampment, while dressed as a police officer, according to Lt. Jon Morgan.

About an hour and 20 minutes later, deputies were dispatched to a grocery store in Garfield Township after a contractor saw the man crash his Subaru into a trailer in the parking lot.

The deputies said they saw that he was still dressed as a police officer from the City of Niles and that he was under the influence of prescription drugs.

Further investigations corroborated that the man was not a law enforcement officer, but had somehow obtained a uniform.

The man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of operating under the influence of drugs and impersonating a police officer and taken to the Grand Traverse County Jail.

Details in the case are still under investigation, including how the man got a Niles Police Department uniform.