Man arrested after allegedly firing shots, threatening off-duty officer in Fairfield County

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged on Sunday after allegedly threatening an off-duty Carroll, Ohio police officer by firing shots in Canal Winchester.

According to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, an off-duty officer from Carroll called authorities after a reported shooting at the 7000 block of Pickerington Road. The off-duty officer said he stopped in a driveway after an apparent road rage incident and tried to talk to the driver.

The driver, Anthony Duggar, got out of his vehicle and threatened the officer by firing a gun three times. Duggar then fled to a residence and refused to come out, prompting the sheriff’s office to call in a SWAT team for assistance.

Duggar was arrested without incident and was charged with felonious assault. He is being held in the Fairfield County Jail.

