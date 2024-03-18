Man arrested after allegedly attempting to break into colleague’s home while armed

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A man was arrested in Davis County on Saturday afternoon after showing up armed to a colleague’s home and reportedly trying to force his way inside, according to arrest documents from the Second District Court.

Justin Reece King, 44, was arrested in connection to seven charges, including aggravated burglary, criminal mischief with a loss of less than $500, threat of violence, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of violent offense committed in the presence of a child, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

READ NEXT: Former Logan police officer indicted for alleged sexual abuse in squad car, attempting to find victim in database

King and the adult victim were “business associates with possible financial disputes,” according to documents. The other two victims mentioned in the affidavit are juveniles who were also at the adult victim’s home at the time of the incident.

Police obtained surveillance footage from the home King was attempting to get into, and the cameras captured King parking in the driveway of the home and walking up to the front porch “with what appears to be two semiautomatic pistols” in his right hand, according to the affidavit.

The footage police reviewed reportedly captures King speaking to a child on the porch and saying, “I’m going to shoot them to death,” before he attempts to open the front door, as stated in the affidavit.

Arrest documents said King was shaking the door handle before he began kicking the front door and caused visible damage. The adult victim can be heard on the footage pleading for him to stop and “audibly sounded to be extremely scared,” according to the affidavit.

King was arrested at his home, where police said they found one firearm, four magazines and a knife, according to arrest documents. He was taken to the Davis County Jail.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.