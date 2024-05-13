Man arrested for alleged voyeurism after peeping into minor’s room holding lube, standing on bucket

A 22-year-old man, Rodrick Penn, was arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on charges of voyeurism after allegedly peeping into the room of a minor while standing on a bucket and holding lube.

“It’s a little scary because we have kids skating up and down this sidewalk,” said a concerned neighbor who wished to remain anonymous.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a call reporting a suspicious individual looking into the windows of homes in the area. The exact location of the neighborhood was not disclosed in the report.

Penn was first noticed by a neighbor on May 7th, and two weeks later, the same neighbor’s security camera captured him standing on a bucket, peering into the window of a minor who was not present in the room at the time.

When the neighbor spotted Penn, he fled and dropped a tube of lube.

Despite the neighbor promptly notifying the police, no formal report was filed.

“I don’t know him, but I have seen him a couple of times walking in the neighborhood,” stated another resident.

Penn, who has since been released on bond.

Upon investigation by Action News Jax at his residence, a no-trespassing sign was observed in the window of his home.

Homeowners in the area stated that it is a quiet neighborhood. Learning what happened has led to widespread shock.

The incident has prompted a call for heightened attention among residents.

“We should be aware if there’s sex offenders, peeping toms, and anything that is a disgrace like that,” said another resident.

In addition to voyeurism charges, Penn faces accusations of loitering and prowling. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 29th.

