Man arrested after alleged murder of 53-year-old man in Aloha

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following a death investigation early Wednesday morning in Aloha, law enforcement arrested a man who now faces a murder charge.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 6:11 a.m. to the 20400 block of Southwest Rachelle Court, finding a dead 53-year-old man. Chad Thibodeaux, of Olympia, Washington suffered a traumatic head injury, officials said. A search began for a suspect, who a witness described to deputies.

Just before 7 a.m., a patrolling deputy located 24-year-old Austin Chan near the intersection of Southwest 185th Avenue and Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway. He was taken into custody, booked into Washington County Jail and charged with second-degree murder.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is still ongoing but said additional charges against Chan may follow.

