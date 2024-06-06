Man arrested for alleged involvement in a Tuesday afternoon shooting

Man arrested by Shreveport Police Department for alleged involvement in a shooting.

The Shreveport Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a recent shooting that resulted in the death of Billy Doyle, 41.

On June 5, police arrested Malcolm Morris, 33, with the assistance of the Shreveport Police Special Response Team, US Marshals task force, Bossier City Police Special Response Team and Shreveport Police K9 Unit.

On June 4, at approximately 4:30 p.m. police responded to the 4300 block of Linwood Avenue on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found Doyle shot multiple times.

Shreveport Fire Department was dispatched to render aid, but Doyle was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the investigation into this case is still ongoing and police are actively pursuing all leads.

