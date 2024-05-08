Man arrested after alleged assault at Harris Teeter grocery store in Florence, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Tuesday evening after an alleged assault at Harris Teeter grocery store, Captain Stephen Starling with the Florence Police Department said.

The man was spotted near Mickey Finn’s brewery and ran from police, Starling said. He was caught in the 1800 block of Gregg Avenue and resisted arrest.

After a brief struggle, officers detained him and there were no reported injuries from the incident, according to Starling.

The name of the suspect is unknown at this time. News13 asked police to clarify what the alleged assault was, but details are limited at this time.

