Man arrested in Alabama for child molestation in northeast Georgia

A 69-year-old Rabun County man was arrested in Alabama for child molestation on Friday.

According to the Fultondale Police Department in Alabama, Danny Ray Lowery was wanted in Rabun County, Ga. for child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

Fultondale police got a tip that Lowery may have been in Fultondale. An officer noticed Lowery’s truck outside of a local business while out on patrol.

Officers said Lowery tried to hide from police in the business’ restroom.

He was arrested and Alabama officers obtained an arrest warrant for Lowery.

Lowery is now awaiting extradition back to Georgia, according to police.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: