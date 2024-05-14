Man arrested, accused of stealing trailer in Miami County

A man has been arrested after being accused of stealing a trailer in Miami County.

Miami County Sheriff’s deputies took a theft report last fall involving a 24-foot enclosed trailer in Union Township, according to sheriff’s spokesperson.

The trailer was later found disabled and abandoned.

Evidence recovered from the business break-in and trailer identified one of the suspects as Elijah Peeling, 32, of Beavercreek.

He was arrested and taken to the Miami County Jail on charges of breaking and entering and theft, the sheriff’s office said.

Additional charges are forthcoming against another suspect.

Deputies said there has been a recent increase in trailer thefts in southern Miami County.

They are asking people to secure all trailers and utilize outdoor lighting to halt any thefts.

Patrols have also increased in the affected areas.