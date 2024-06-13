Man arrested, accused of starting several fires in Sausalito

(KRON) — A man was arrested in connection with four fires that were started Wednesday in Sausalito, the Sausalito Police Department said. All four fires were reported within the span of about an hour.

SPD and the Marin County Fire Department responded to the first fire near Bridgeway at Marinship Way at 10:38 a.m. Twenty minutes later, a fire was reported at Sausalito Yacht Harbor. Thirty minutes after that, a trash bag was seen on fire at Second Street and Sausalito Boulevard. As firefighters were putting that out, a fourth fire was reported on Alexander Avenue near East Road.

The final fire was spreading quickly due to strong winds, but all fires were extinguished without a threat to buildings or vegetation, the Southern Marin Fire District said. No injuries were reported.

Police looked around for a suspect and spotted a bicyclist headed south on Sausalito Lateral. Officers recognized the suspect from previous encounters and found evidence of arson.

SPD did not identify the suspect but said he was a 59-year-old man. He was booked into Marin County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

