Man arrested, accused of starting fires in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested after allegedly starting a couple of small fires in Merced County, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said.

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, Sheriff Vern Warnke was in Winton and noticed smoke in the area. Dispatch was unaware of a fire, which prompted the sheriff to investigate.

Warnke says when he arrived at Santa Fe Drive and Center Street, he noticed a few other small fires that appeared to have just started. As he followed the trail of fires, he witnessed a man start another one.

At that time, Deputy Lopez and Deputy Zaragoza arrived. Deputies say the suspect, identified as Robert Vega Jr., began to run.

After a short foot pursuit, sheriff’s officials say Vega was taken into custody and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of arson.

