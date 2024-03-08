Man arrested, accused of stabbing sports bar employee, fighting patrons, Sacramento sheriff says

Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Thursday accused of stabbing a Rancho Cordova sports bar employee multiple times Thursday, leaving one victim with life-threatening injuries.

A waitress refused service to a 36-year-old man at Mr. Tequila Sports Bar and Grill, on the 12400 block of Folsom Boulevard, when he didn’t have money to pay for a drink and followed her around the bar, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Another employee tried to stop the suspect, who then stabbed him multiple times, deputies said. The victim was in stable condition Friday morning, said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a spokesman with the Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect then left the bar and tried to fight 20 people who were following him in the parking lot, according to archived radio dispatches reviewed by The Sacramento Bee. He was holding a knife and attempted to stab other people at the business, according to the audio.

Patrons pointed out the suspect to deputies, who were called to the scene about 11:15 p.m.

The suspect faces an assault with a deadly weapon charge and is being held on $500,000 bail. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Tuesday.