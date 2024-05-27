Man arrested, accused of stabbing brother to death in Attleboro

Authorities arrested an Attleboro man early Monday morning for allegedly stabbing a family member to death following a disturbance.

51-year-old James McCormick is charged with assault with intent to murder and assault and battery.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III says police were called to the area between 5 and 6 Melissa Drive just before 3:30 a.m. for a report of a disturbance in progress.

Arriving officers found Richard McCormick, 47, of North Attleboro, suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to officials.

He was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries just after 4 a.m.

James McCormick was taken into custody. The DA’s office confirms James and Richard are brothers.

James will be held overnight and arraigned in Attleboro District Court on Tuesday morning.

The investigation remains ongoing.

