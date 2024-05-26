Man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting two women on Lafitte Greenway

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officers with the New Orleans Police Department have arrested a man in connection with the investigation of two sexual assaults that reportedly happened on the Lafitte Greenway.

NOPD officials said officers received reports on Thursday, May 23, that two women were sexually assaulted while walking or jogging near North Broad and St. Louis streets around 7:10 a.m. and in the 3700 block of Conti Street around 12:23 p.m.

On May 24, NOPD Sex Crimes Unit detectives said they identified the suspect as 38-year-old Joseph C. Davis and issued a warrant for his arrest.

On Saturday, May 25, NOPD officials said Davis was arrested after officers received a tip.

Davis was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on a charge of attempted first-degree rape and a charge of simple battery.

NOPD officials said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call the NOPD Sex Crimes Unit at 504-658-5523 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

