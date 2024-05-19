Reserve man arrested, accused of setting fire to LaPlace daycare

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — A Reserve man was arrested on Saturday, May 18, after he allegedly set fire to a daycare facility in LaPlace.

On Thursday, May 16, the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal reported the St. John Parish Fire Department responded to a fire at a daycare facility and former church in the 100 block of West 5th Street around 11:30 p.m.

State fire marshal deputies said the fire destroyed three cars and “threatened an occupied neighboring home.”

Following an investigation with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives said they identified 39-year-old Timothy Charles Jr., who was reportedly the daycare owner’s ex-husband, as a suspect.

According to the fire marshal’s office, “deputies determined the fire was intentionally set.”

On Saturday, May 18, Charles was arrested. He faces charges of aggravated arson and simple burglary.

