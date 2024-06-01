Man arrested, accused of setting 3 fires between Pine, Strawberry

A man was arrested Thursday after matching the description of someone who set three fires on state Route 87 between Pine and Strawberry, according to a Facebook post from the Gila County Sheriff's Office.The Sheriff's Office said Kenneth Yocum, 53, of Strawberry was booked into jail in Gila County on three counts of criminal damage and three counts of burning wildlands.

Officials said the Pine-Strawberry Fire Department responded to milepost 270.5 on state Route 87 on Thursday at 4:40 p.m. for reports of three fires that had been intentionally set. Officials said when crews arrived, a witness said they saw a man who left the area where the fires had started and gave a description.

U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement and Gila County sheriff's deputies responded to the area. Officials said they located Yocum north of Pine and he matched the witness's description.

