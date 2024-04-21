Man arrested, accused of hitting people with car in Tulane-Gravier area

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly hit two people with a car in the Tulane-Gravier area on Saturday, April 20.

The New Orleans Police Department reported officers responded to a call of aggravated battery in the 1900 block of Canal Street around 7:30 a.m.

At the scene, NOPD officers said they found a man and a woman who had been injured after reportedly being hit by a car.

They were taken to a hospital for treatment.

NOPD officials said a juvenile female was also found at the scene and was uninjured.

Following an investigation, NOPD detectives said they identified 30-year-old Brian Clark as the suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest on two counts of attempted first-degree murder, simple criminal damage to property hit and run driving, child desertion and illegal possession of stolen things.

According to the NOPD, Clark allegedly used a stolen red Ford F-150 “to run over the victims intentionally” before leaving the scene.

NOPD officials said Clark was arrested near Cleveland and South Claiborne avenues, where they also reportedly recovered the car around 6:19 p.m.

Anyone with information can call NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

