Man arrested, accused of chasing kids with knife near Portland grocery store

Jun. 26—Portland police arrested a man they say chased children with a knife at the Shaw's parking lot in North Deering on Tuesday night.

Christian Crawford, 54, who police said is homeless, was arrested at the grocery store on Auburn Street around 9:20 p.m. He faces charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and criminal trespassing.

The staff at Shaw's sheltered the children and locked the doors until officers arrived, police said. No one was injured. Police would not say how many children were in the lot.

Authorities said anyone with information about the case should contact (207) 874-8575, or text PPDME and a message to 847411.

Copy the Story Link