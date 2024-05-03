Man arrested after abuse, neglect of 300 animals, 4 children, in Fresno County, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested for animal abuse of around 300 animals and the death of hundreds of them, and the neglect of four children due to hazardous conditions in his home in Fresno County, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday.

Deputies say they responded to a home on the corner of Mt. Whitney and Chestnut Avenues near Laton for conditions that looked deplorable.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found the property in complete disarray, with about 300 animals ranging from ducks, chickens, pigs, turkeys, dogs, goats, and more -hundreds of them dead, and the others malnourished and mistreated.

Sheriff’s officials say they walked around the property. At one point, they noticed they were stepping on the bones of dead animals.

Deputies report they found a pig who was suffering too much and had to put it down.

“Nobody should live in these conditions, humans or animals, and in this case, you have both,” said Tony Botti, with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies report they found feces in the property, and “looked like a landfill” because of all the trash. They also found that the man living in the property had four teenagers living in those conditions.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, the man living on the property was identified as 41-year-old Carl Mendes. He was arrested under suspicion of child neglect and animal cruelty.

Deputies say Fresno Humane will take the animals with the most urgent need for medical care. All animals are seized but they are not going to be able to take them all.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office reports they have had previous calls at this property before, but nothing like this.

