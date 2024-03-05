Man arrested for 3 robberies in Northwest DC, police say

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A man was arrested on Monday for robbing three businesses in Northwest D.C.

The first robbery happened on Feb. 22 at about 7:50 p.m. in the 1800 block of 14th St., NW. There, police say the man was acting as though he had a weapon and demanded money from an employee. The employee complied – the man took the money and fled.

The next two robberies both happened on March 4 – the same day on which the man was arrested.

Barricaded person started DC apartment fire resulting in senior citizens being evacuated, officials say

At 1:10 p.m., police say the man entered an establishment in the 2400 block of 18th St., NW. The suspect demanded money from the employee there, who said the store did not have money. The employee was able to flee and the suspect left without any money.

Just minutes later at 1:56 p.m., the suspect entered another establishment in the 1000 block of U St., NW. There, the man acted as if he had a weapon in his pocket and demanded money from the employee. He left without anything.

The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Isaiah Harris, of Northeast D.C. He was charged with two counts of attempted robbery and one count of robbery (fear).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.