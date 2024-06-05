Man arrested in 2023 fatal shooting involving drug robbery in NE Albuquerque

Jun. 4—An Albuquerque man faces multiple charges — including murder — following the 2023 shooting death of a man during an attempted robbery in Northeast Albuquerque.

Lucas Crespin, 18, was arrested Wednesday and is charged with an open count of murder, tampering with evidence, shooting at/or from a vehicle (death), armed robbery with a deadly weapon, unlawful carrying of a firearm, conspiracy to commit murder and assault with intent to commit a felony.

Crespin is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center. He is being defended by the public defender's office, which did not return an email for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Lucas's father declined to comment on the case.

According to a criminal complaint filed at Metropolitan Court, police were able to identify and find Crespin through a Children Youth & Families Department report from 2015.

Crespin was the second person to be arrested in the case. Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said Paul Gonzales, 19, was arrested May 17 and charged with voluntary manslaughter and unlawful carrying of a firearm by a person under 19. Gonzales has an arraignment scheduled for Friday, according to court records.

At about 11:25 p.m. May 25, 2023, officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 1220 block of Propps NE, near Eubank.

According to the complaint, the caller told police they heard "more than 10 gunshots" and a woman screaming that someone had been shot in the chest. Two ShotSpotter activations were reported in the area at the time of the shooting.

Police said when they arrived, they saw a man — later identified as Devin Caballero — sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle with gunshot wounds and showing "no signs of life." Next to Caballero in the passenger seat were a firearm and a wad of cash.

The complaint states police also went to a local hospital after learning another man potentially involved in the shooting — later identified as Gonzales — had been shot in the head and rear.

Police said Caballero's mother gave police an audio recording in which Crespin talked about stealing Gonzales' marijuana. According to a pretrial motion, it was determined Caballero and Crespin would take the man's marijuana from him "by violence, if necessary."

The complaint states an argument ensued between Caballero and Gonzales, then Caballero fled in the vehicle. Gonzales held onto the outside of the vehicle as Caballero drove. The two then exchanged gunfire. Police said Crespin said he started shooting at Gonzales when the vehicle stopped.

According to the complaint, Crespin did not report the incident and had fled the scene prior to APD's arrival.

Police said a detective tried contacting Crespin, who did not attend any interviews and stopped answering phone calls.