Man arrested in 2022 Westworth Village home explosion that damaged 5 other houses

A man was arrested in connection to a Fort Worth house explosion from 2022 that also damaged other homes, Westworth Village Police announced in a news release Tuesday.

Mitchell Glenn Evans, 33, was taken into custody on Saturday in Brown County by Brownwood police on a charge of arson of a habitation, a first-degree felony.

Evans was the only person inside the home in the 5600 block of Watters Place when the house exploded around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 1, 2022, according to the release. Evans was taken to Parkland Hospital in Dallas in critical condition for burns he sustained.

The blast caused structural damage that left five other houses on the street uninhabitable, city officials said at the time.

Atmos Energy also responded to the scene to help with the investigation, but Fort Worth Fire Battalion Chief James McAmis said, “Honestly it’s too soon to say that it had anything to do with gas at all,” at the time of the explosion.

As a result, the electricity and natural gas in the Westworth Village neighborhood were turned off as a precaution.

The investigation revealed Evans was responsible for the explosion, the release states.

The Fort Worth Department’s Arson/Bomb Unit and ATF, in addition to other local police departments, assisted Westworth Village police in the investigation.