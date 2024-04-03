Man arrested in 2022 death investigation pleads to misdemeanor

A 50-year-old man pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge in connection with a September 2022 death investigation in Central Lubbock.

Sammy Vidales, who has been held at the Lubbock County Detention Center since Nov. 7, 2022, appeared in the 364th District Court and pleaded guilty to a Class A misdemeanor count of assault causing bodily injury, which carries a punishment of up to a year in jail.

The punishment is essentially a time-served deal, however, as of Tuesday he remained held at the jail on a parole violation charge.

Court records show Vidales was sentenced in 2016 to 12 years in prison for an evading in a vehicle conviction.

Vidales was initially arrested and charged with a count of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony that carries a punishment of two to 20 years in prison, in the Sept. 11, 2022 death of 59-year-old Rodolfo "Rudy" Zuniga at a home in the 2800 block of 37th Street.

He was offered a chance to plead guilty to the lesser-included charge after prosecutors discovered issues in the case that supported a theory that Zuniga, who was intoxicated, likely died from injuries from a fall and not by Vidales' actions.

The case stems from a Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation that began after Lubbock police responded to a 911 call Vidales made for a report of a dead body.

Responding officers identified Zuniga's body and were told by his family that he went over the night before for a party and was found not breathing in the morning.

Family members told officers that Zuniga fell outside the house the day before and they brought him inside to "sleep it off," according to a probable cause affidavit.

However, an independent witness told police he saw Zuniga fighting outside the home the night before, the affidavit states.

The witness said a blue Nissan pickup truck arrived at the house and a bearded man, later identified as 37-year-old Garrardo Delossantos II, exited the vehicle and began arguing with an older man, identified as Zuniga, who was also in the truck.

The witness reportedly heard Delossantos tell Zuniga, "Since you want to fight, I got something for you," and went inside the house. Delossantos returned with another man, identified as Vidales, the affidavit states.

The witness said he saw Delossantos and Zuniga swinging at each other with Vidales trying to keep them apart.

However, the witness said he saw Vidales punch Zuniga in the face one time after the older man said something to him, the affidavit states. He said he didn't see Zuniga act aggressively toward Vidales before he was punched.

He said Vidales and Delossantos picked up Zuniga and carried him into the back seat of the pickup truck, which left the scene.

Vidales spoke with investigators and denied hitting Zuniga. He said he didn't see any injuries on Zuniga when he came out of the house to stop the fight.

He said he and Delossantos took Zuniga to his apartment but didn't want to leave him there because he was drunk. So they brought Zuniga back to the house on 37th Street to sober up.

Vidales said he woke up and saw Zuniga wasn't breathing. He said Zuniga did not have any marks on his face and wasn't bleeding when he called 911.

Delossantos reportedly told police he never went inside the house to fetch Vidales, saying Vidales went out on his own.

He said he never hit Zuniga since Vidales kept them apart. However, he said he believed Zuniga tripped over the driveway but said he didn't see him fall, the affidavit states.

Vidales was arrested initially arrested the next day and he was released a month later on a bond set at $50,000. Court records show he was re-arrested after a bond surrender was issued in August.

Delossantos was arrested Sept. 13 and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on a Class A misdemeanor count of failing to report a felony resulting in serious bodily injury or death.

Court records show he was placed on 15 months probation in October after entering a guilty plea to the charge.

