Man arrested on 20 charges after DUI, assault, evading arrest, police say

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) — Officers with the Clearfield Police Department arrested a man on Friday night on 20 different charges, according to arrest documents obtained by ABC4.com.

Adrian Rivas, 23, was taken into custody on Friday night after he reportedly drove under the influence, assaulted a man and damaged five cars while attempting to evade police officers, according to arrest documents.

He was arrested on 20 charges, some of which include aggravated assault, property damage, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving and driving under the influence. Two charges Rivas was arrested for are third-degree felonies.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were first informed of Rivas’s driving when they received a call that he had reportedly shown a handgun to the caller before he continued driving. Police were informed that Rivas was swerving on I-15.

Documents said Rivas got out of his car in a Baskin-Robbins parking lot, approached a truck and hit the driver “through the driver side window” before he got back into his car and drove away.

Rivas then made his way to an apartment complex and walked inside. The affidavit said that “an officer parked behind Adrian so he couldn’t leave,” and when Rivas came back outside, the officer gave him commands, but he was “actively resistant.”

“Adrian put his vehicle in reverse and hit the complainant’s vehicle and an officer’s vehicle then put the vehicle in drive,” arrest documents said. “Adrian drove on the sidewalk by the apartment complex and hit a handicap sign, two more vehicles, and almost hit a pedestrian going at a high rate of speed.”

Documents said Rivas drove onto curbs and on the sidewalk in his attempts to evade officers who had their lights and sirens on. One officer struck the driver’s side of Rivas’s car and caused him to hit a pole, after which he was arrested.

Police searched his vehicle, and reportedly found a firearm with a bullet in the chamber, two types of drugs and a marijuana pipe.

Rivas was booked into the Davis County Jail and has been ordered to be held without bail.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

