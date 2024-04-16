Man arrested after 2 injured in Henderson home invasion

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man is facing charges after two people were allegedly attacked in a home invasion incident over the weekend, according to police.

Phillip Richardson, 38, is accused of entering a home and attacking two people, the person reporting the crime and their spouse, according to the Henderson Police Department.

It happened on Saturday in the 1000 block of Robbers Roost Avenue near Horizon Ridge Parkway and Stephanie Street in Henderson.

Once officers arrived they were able to quickly locate Richardson in the home. He was then booked into the Henderson Detention Center for the following offenses.

1 count of Burglary

1 count of Home Invasion

1 count of Robbery w/ a Deadly Weapon (DW)

1 count of Battery w/ DW Resulting in Substantial Battery Harm

1 count of Battery w/ DW Resulting in Substantial Battery Harm (Elderly Enhancement)

2 counts of Trespass

Police said the two people inside the home were taken to a nearby hospital for injuries they sustained in the attack.

Henderson Police believe the situation was an isolated incident. The case remained an active investigation as of Monday night.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

