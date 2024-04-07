Man arrested 10 days after alleged assault

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was arrested Saturday after allegedly assaulting a woman more than one week ago.

According to Columbus police, Jesse Wayne Walters Jr., 33, was arrested after a standoff with police and SWAT officers on the 100 block of South Eureka Avenue on the city’s west side.

Police said that on March 27, officers responded to a city hospital to take a report on an assault victim. When officers arrived, they were told that the female victim suffered “significant injuries,” which prompted the department’s homicide unit to investigate the incident.

Walters was booked into Franklin County Jail on a felonious assault charge.

