Man armed with gun threatens Downtown Sacramento visitors

(FOX40.COM) — A man who carried a gun in Downtown Sacramento was arrested on Saturday night after he was accused of threatening visitors, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Around 6:32 p.m., SPD responded to reports of an individual armed with a firearm at the 2000 block of Q Street. Upon arrival, officers said they secured the area and gathered information about the suspect’s description and whereabouts. Police said a man who matched the description exited a nearby business.

A search of the building he came from led to the discovery of a gun hidden in the bathroom, according to SPD. Joshua Hernandez, 27, was arrested and booked in jail for firearms-related charges after he was medically cleared.

In addition to Hernandez, several others were arrested at the scene. Alex Boswell, 37, was arrested for alleged possession of narcotics and a firearm. While officers detained Hernandez, SPD said a 27-year-old woman attempted to stop them from arresting him and was also taken to jail for alleged obstruction.

