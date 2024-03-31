Man armed with gun died after being shot by KCPD Easter morning: police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man died after being shot by Kansas City police Sunday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Around 5:50 a.m., the Kansas City Police Department got a 911 call for help at the 4000 block of Myrtle Avenue near the East 40th Street intersection.



When officers arrived they found a man holding a handgun on the street in front of a nearby house. Police tried negotiating with the man for several minutes to get him to drop the gun.

The man then pointed the gun in the officers’ direction resulting in multiple KCPD officers firing their guns at him, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol officials. The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating this shooting and says that all information is preliminary as they work to discover more of what happened.

This incident is separate from a Clay County sheriff’s and Gladstone police-involved shooting Saturday night that KCPD is investigating.

